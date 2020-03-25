-
Chinese students pay US$20,000 for private-jet seats to flee USMarch 25, 2020 15:43
McDonald's HK cuts dine-in hours for 2 weeks to curb virus riskMarch 25, 2020 14:15
China urges consumers to splurge to kickstart virus-hit economyMarch 25, 2020 13:55
Global smartphone market hit hard by Covid-19 outbreakSC Yeung | March 25, 2020 13:35
Fintech association urges govt support for local startupsBen Ng | March 23, 2020 16:45
Bitcoin continues to draw investors despite recent slide: eToroBen Ng | March 23, 2020 08:30
Impossible Foods raises US$500 mln in new financingMarch 17, 2020 15:57
HK image pushes homegrown AI startup to move to USBen Ng | March 10, 2020 12:38
China's asymptomatic Covid-19 carriers raise infection fearsMarch 25, 2020 16:03
Chinese students pay US$20,000 for private-jet seats to flee USMarch 25, 2020 15:43
Indians scramble for supplies as lockdown beginsMarch 25, 2020 12:49
Suspect in South Korea sex blackmail ring identified amid outcryMarch 25, 2020 11:43
'Rubik Mona Lisa' beats estimate at Paris auctionFebruary 24, 2020 07:50
John Company: a board game inspired by the age of colonizationHiew Chok Sien | January 23, 2020 18:01
Hurlyburly: Why the board game is so engrossingHiew Chok Sien | January 17, 2020 15:25
How Fitbits can help predict flu outbreaksJanuary 17, 2020 12:34
McDonald's HK cuts dine-in hours for 2 weeks to curb virus riskFast-food giant McDonald's has decided to curtail dine-in hours at all of its restaurants in Hong Kong in a bid to promote social distancing and help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Staring from
HK Covid-19 cases approach 400; LKF band members add to tallyThirty people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 386, plus one probable case. Among the newly confirmed
Andrew Cheung to become next chief justice of HKChief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Tuesday announced the appointment of Andrew Cheung Kui-nung as the city's next chief justice as the incumbent top judge, Geoffrey Ma Tao-li, prepares to
Take me to your leaderThe best definition of a leader I have ever heard is the person who knows what to do in a given situation. A simple exposition of something that we recognize the moment that it is said. I remember,
Man charged with breaching quarantine after giving fake addressA 31-year-old man has been charged with violating the government's self-quarantine order after he allegedly provided a false address to quarantine staff at a border control point earlier this month.
